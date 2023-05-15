IIIT-H offers young researchers programme in Computation Chemistry

Those who join the programme will be mentored by ML/Computational Scientists from academia and industry and get an opportunity to join PhD and MS Research programmes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:55 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is inviting applications from young researchers interested in the area of Computation Chemistry.

Those who join the programme will be mentored by ML/Computational Scientists from academia and industry and get an opportunity to join PhD and MS Research programmes. They will also get a monthly stipend of Rs 15000.

Eligibility:

MSc/BTech/MTech with strong research aptitude

Candidates must also have knowledge of MD simulations and handle Linux environments.

The last date to submit an application is June 5, and interested candidates can mail their CVs to indhu.m@ihub-data.iiit.ac.in