IIT-H to offer various courses as part of open to all teaching

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 02:15 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) is offering Open to All Teaching [OAT] (remote learning opportunities) to working professionals from different organisations, faculty members, and students from various colleges.

This initiative will enable reskilling and upskilling in new-age technologies to address the demand for skilled human resources. This initiative will also address the limited availability of the physical infrastructure required for hybrid courses. The institute has implemented a set of criteria to prioritise the course offerings, giving preference to unique courses, faculty expertise, and expected registrations.

Institute Director Prof BS Murty said the OAT approach will enable them to reach a wider audience and create a global knowledge centre that contributes to both individual growth and the overall development of the nation. Academics Dean Prof Saptarshi Majumdar emphasised the importance of maintaining academic rigour in the ‘OAT’ courses. Prof Majumdar observed they at IIT-H need to a take the larger role to include more and more learners inside the academic network. He said one of the ways is to open some of the courses to all through online mode.

Sharing his insights on the uniqueness of the courses, Chair of the Center for Continuing Education (CCE), Prof Umashankar stated these courses are live-streamed from classrooms of regular courses taught at IIT-H. This provides an opportunity for the participants to interact directly with the course instructors in real-time, making the lectures more dynamic, engaging, and highly interactive between the participant and the course instructors. The IIT-H will announce the curriculum of courses shortly.

The courses will be offered at an affordable fee of Rs. 10,000/- plus GST per one credit.