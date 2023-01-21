IIIT Hyderabad’s annual R&D showcase draws huge interest

IIIT-Hyderabad’s silver jubilee annual R&D showcase was themed Tech Alchemy, from Ag > Au representing completion of 25 years of the institute

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:11 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The IIIT-Hyderabad’s silver jubilee annual R&D showcase this year on campus was a big draw. The showcase was themed Tech Alchemy, from Ag > Au representing completion of 25 years of the institute.

The event conducted on the IIIT-Hyderabad campus here on Saturday included over 300 research posters, demos and models from the institute’s 28 research centres, confluences, research reflections and a research startup showcase by Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE).

Delivering a keynote address, Chief Architect Aadhaar and India Stack, Pramod Varma said, “we need more Indian students studying architectural patterns and digital platforms, how the program is rolled out, because we are one billion people. How did we achieve that? Write papers on these things.”

Prof. Guy Brown, Head of Department of Computer Science, University of Sheffield and IIIT-Hyderabad Director Prof. PJ Narayanan also spoke.