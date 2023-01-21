JNTU-Hyderabad launches Idea Accelerator Programme 2023

As many as 60 teams from across institutions affiliated and constituent to JNTU-Hyderabad were shortlisted for the 14-week programme which would be conducted in blended mode

Hyderabad: The J-Hub of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad in association with National Entrepreneurship Network, Wadhwani Foundation, has launched Idea Accelerator Programme – 2023 here on Saturday. As many as 60 teams from across institutions affiliated and constituent to JNTU-Hyderabad were shortlisted for the 14-week programme which would be conducted in blended mode.

JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy said identification of the opportunity and real life problem was key for any successful startup. The university would provide all necessary infrastructural, networking and financial support to help startup incubation on campuses, he said.

During the event, the J-Hub JNTU-Hyderabad and IIT-Tirupati Innovation Hub Navavishkar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on research development and innovation and startup incubation focusing on precision and positioning systems.