IIM Raipur announces admissions to eMBA

The eMBA programme has been handcrafted for professionals with a minimum of three years of work experience.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 06:01 PM

The eMBA programme has been handcrafted for professionals with a minimum of three years of work experience.

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur in collaboration with Nulearn, an ed-tech organization, announced the fifth batch of the executive MBA (eMBA) .

The eMBA programme has been handcrafted for professionals with a minimum of three years of work experience. Combining online course delivery with on-campus immersion, this programme’s structure aims to provide a seamless blend of theoretical knowledge, practical application, and exposure to industry trends from the comfort of home, a press release said.

IIM Raipur Director Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani said the curriculum focuses on the use of adult-learning pedagogy and has a bias towards using case-study teaching methods and simulated learning using illustrations. “In the process, the eMBA participants gain real-insights into management principles, business frameworks, contemporary philosophies, and academic theories, helping them to excel in today’s fast-changing world of business,” Prof. Kakani said.

The 24-months blended learning programme is intensive, involves two-phases of campus-visit as well as online learning engagements to give working executives an opportunity to have a professional rewarding journey in the administrative world, he said.

Nulearn CEO Sumit Kumar said the programme is designed to provide professionals with a comprehensive education in management while keeping up with the changing trends and demands of the industry. More details are available at https://www.nulearn.in/epgp-iimraipur/.