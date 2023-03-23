IIM-Visakhapatnam inks pact with Rajasthan government

The MoU was signed by IIM-Visakhapatnam with Rajasthan government to recognize the mutual interests and goals in developing a framework for research collaboration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

The MoU was signed by IIM-Visakhapatnam with Rajasthan government to recognize the mutual interests and goals in developing a framework for research collaboration

Visakhapatnam: The Department of Information Technology & Communication, Government of Rajasthan, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV), to recognize the mutual interests and goals in developing a framework for research collaboration; and finding solutions for larger stakeholders of the societies.

With this MOU, the Centre of excellence: Inter-disciplinary Decision Science & Analytics Lab (IDeAL) at Indian Institute of Management -Visakhapatnam will collaborate with Department of Information Technology & Communication, Government of Rajasthan to find solutions for, dairy operations, Crop demand, supply forecasting for planning using advanced analytics, crop pest control and management using AI & ML, commodity price forecasting, and agri-commodity supply chain using blockchain technology, according to a spokesman of the IIM-V here.

Also Read GITAM University signs MoU with Korean University