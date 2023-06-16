IIT Hyderabad announces Open Day for JEE Aspirants 2023

IIT Hyderabad has announced an Open Day for JEE Aspirants 2023. The event is planned for two days i.e., June 20 and 21, from 9.45 am.

04:42 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

While June 20 will be a Hybrid event, June 21, will be in online mode and the link to online meetings will be notified on IIT-H’s website and social media platforms, a press release said.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT-H, said, “At IIT-H, we believe education should be student-centric and engineering education should be industry-centric, which is reflected in all our newly launched BTech Programs that create industry-ready Human Resources.”

He added, “in addition, the BUILD (Bold & Unique Ideas Leading to Development) program nurtures innovative ideas even among the 1st year BTech IIT Hyderabad students; a semester-long internship, fractal academics, a double major and even a credited semester break to pursue the start-up idea are significant steps towards developing Innovation Quotient among these young minds and making our country not only ‘Atma Nirbhar’ but also a global leader.”