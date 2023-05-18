IIT-Hyderabad signs MoU with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute has signed a MoU with IIT-Hyderabad to collaborate in the field of research of mutual interest along with faculty and student exchange

Sangareddy: The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), established by the Department of Science and Technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad to collaborate in the field of research of mutual interest along with faculty and student exchange.

The two institutes of national importance were already working together for some time in the field of biomedical engineering, medical devices innovation and related areas. This step confirms the strong connection between the two institutes and paves the wave for path-breaking innovation both in the academic and research front, according to a press note.

IIT-H director Prof BS Murty said IIT-H had collaborations with the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Biotechnology, the Centre of Healthcare Entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary MTech in medical devices innovation with AIG Hospital, MTech in Ophthalmic Engineering with LVPEI and MSc in Medical Physics with Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute Director Dr Sanjay Behari welcomed IIT-H to explore their state-of-the-art facilities.

“Optimizing the opportunity that this collaboration has brought, we would be glad to offer facilities to validate the various innovations IITH is working on. In addition, we also look forward to the joint program to develop skilled human resources in the field of Biomedical Engineering,” he said.

The programme was held in a virtual mode.

