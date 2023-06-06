IIT-Hyderabad, Greenko launch BUILD programme

The i-TIC Incubator at IIT-Hyderabad has launched a new programme called BUILD on the occasion of World Environment Day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

BUILD programme is being launched at IIT-Hyderabad on Monday.

Sangareddy: The i-TIC Incubator at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad), in collaboration with Greenko Group, has launched a new programme called Bold and Unique Ideas Leading to Development (BUILD) on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The programme was launched at IIT-Hyderabad by MD and CEO of Greenko Group Dr Anil Chalamalasetty and Director IIT-H Prof BS Murty in the presence of former Chairman of ISRO Dr AS Kiran Kumar, who is currently a faculty at IIT-H. The primary objective of BUILD is to support undergraduate students and recent graduates to give shape to their innovative ideas and eventually turn them into a startup. Under the BUILD initiative, iTIC Incubator at IIT-Hyderabad signed an MoU with 14 incubators across India to promote the BUILD program and to scout, shortlist and support 75 innovators. i-TIC Incubator has launched a national call for applications on its website. Benefits to selected innovators include financial aid of up to Rs 1 lakh, mentorship, prototyping support and co-working space. At the end of the 12-month programme, innovators could get a chance for pre-incubation support and further grants at iTIC Incubator at IIT-H.

Innovators can apply from the iTIC website: https:itic.iith.ac.in/build, with the deadline being July 5, 2023.

Announcing the programme’s launch, Prof BS Murty said the BUILD scheme has been in place at IIT-H for its own students for the last 3 years. After building the Technology Innovation Park (TIP) with about 1.5 lakh sqft, it was now time to extend the programme to the whole nation, he said.