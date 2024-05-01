German varsity delegation visits IIT-Hyderabad

The visit was aimed at bolstering academic collaboration between India and Germany. The gathering, hosted by IIT-H, witnessed fruitful discussions and insightful deliberations among key stakeholders from both nations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 07:45 PM

Sangareddy: A high-profile delegation from the University of Magdeburg and other German institutions recently visited the IIT Hyderabad (IIT-H).

The visit of the delegation to IIT-H focused on achieving several outcomes, including research collaboration, exchange of faculty and students between Indian and German universities, and on establishing joint supervision mechanisms and designing joint degree programmes.

The delegation also discussed organisation of joint workshops, virtual brainstorming sessions and collaborative initiatives. Science Counsellor, Government of India, Ramanuj Banerjee, Indian Ambassador to Germany P Harish, Joint Secretary (Ministry of Education) Neetu Prasad and others also spoke.