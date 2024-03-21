IIT-H will play key in driving innovation: DST Secretary

Prof Abhay Karandikar praised IIT-H for its innovative instinct in science & technology.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 10:00 PM

File Photo: IIT-Hyderabad.

Sangareddy: Secretary to the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Prof Abhay Karandikar said the IIT Hyderabad would play a vital role in driving innovation for the greater good of society with its incredible research infrastructure and innovative minds.

Addressing the gathering during the 16th foundation day of the IIT-H on its campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Thursday, Prof Abhay Karandikar praised IIT-H for its innovative instinct in science & technology.

“India is the third country globally in scientific paper publication, and with the recent success in space and medicine, the public morale for innovation has enhanced. From DST, we are enthusiastic about accelerating fundamental research and encouraging startups”, he said.

“We are seeding research and innovations in quantum computing, communications, quantum sensing and metrology and quantum materials & devices,” Professor Karandikar added, referring to emerging areas of Science and Technology.

IIT-H director Prof BS Murty has credited the 15 years of excellence to every member of IIT-H. Prof Murty has said the IIT-H would like to express its gratitude to the Department of Science and Technology for their unwavering encouragement to support research and innovation at IIT-H with over 500 crore plus funding that includes the recent flagship projects like TiHAN, 5G/6G and SATHI-CISCoM.

Director of the Board of Governors Dr BVR Mohan Reddy has said that the IIT-H is diligently shaping its future strategies to fortify and ensure the sustainability of the institution. “Various initiatives are in the pipeline to enhance student learning, elevate research outcomes, and foster entrepreneurship,” he said.