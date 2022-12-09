IIT Hyderabad students get 508 job offers, highest offer of Rs 63.78 lakh in placements phase 1

Amid the overall gloomy financial outlook, coupled with massive layoffs all over, campus placements at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), are progressing at a brisk pace.

Sangareddy: Overcoming all the challenges thrown at them by Covid-19, the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) witnessed 508 placement offers, which includes 54 international offers, made from 144 companies during Phase-1 of the campus placement drive held during the first week of December. The entire recruitment process was held in hybrid mode. A total of 700 plus students have registered for placements across departments 2022-23 academic year.

For Phase 1 of placements, a total of 13 international companies have registered, compared with 12 International companies in Phases 1 and 2 during the 2021-22 placement. In addition, 54 international offers were made in Phase I, which is higher than the previous year’s international offers of both phases combined.

The first graduating batch of B-Tech in the AI department at IIT-H has seen an 82 percent placement during the first week of the placement process. The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also increased to 51 this year as compared to 33 last year.

The prominent hiring sectors included core engineering, IT/Software, Finance and Consulting. A lot of India-based and international startups and companies were among the top recruiters this year. The highest package is 63.78 lakh, and the average package is 19.49 lakh as of date for the ongoing phase-1 placements. The company Blend 360 has extended the highest number of offers.

Expressing delight on the best placements season so far Director IIT-H Prof BS Murty said the various initiatives taken in the last two years, like Internships for B-Tech, interdisciplinary M-Tech and so on, helped the institute achieve these numbers.

The current placement season started on a positive note, with 99 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), as compared to 82 PPOs in the previous academic year. Phase 2 of placements will begin in January 2023. There is the same trend in international offers this year too when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2022-23, the IIT-H has received 50 international offers from 7 companies across Japan and Taiwan. More international offers are expected in Phase 2. For the placement year (2021-22), the premier institute has received 46 international offers from 9 companies across Japan and Taiwan.