Award for KL University Hyderabad campus

KLH Hyderabad campus secures the outstanding performance award at PALS Hub events organized by IIT Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 04:23 PM

Hyderabad: KLH Hyderabad campus has announced that it has received the Outstanding Performance Award at the PALS Hub events organized by IIT Hyderabad. The award ceremony honoured the exceptional efforts of students and faculty in various events and activities under the PALS initiative.

On behalf of KLH Hyderabad of KL Deemed to be University, Dr. Ramakrishna Akella, Principal of KLH Aziz Nagar Campus gracefully accepted the award presented by Dr. B.S. Murthy, Director of IIT Hyderabad, a press release said.

KLH Hyderabad secured this recognition by actively participating in around 28 events, including hosting a Workshop on Electrical Vehicle Industry Insights, which gathered appreciation among Partner Institutes. The campus’s involvement in Technical Seminars, Industrial Visits, Coding Hackathons, Idea Pitching, and Residential Workshops was highly praised. Notably, student participation in the Idea Prototype competition reached the pre-final stage.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL University, remarked, “Active engagement with initiatives like these ensures that students are well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of the modern world.”