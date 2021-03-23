IIT-Hyderabad offers certificate programme for entrepreneurs

The program aims to enable participants to identify opportunities and design real-time experiments for discovering market needs and validate their riskiest assumptions.

By | Published: 5:19 pm 5:23 pm

Sangareddy: Businesses, big or small, must pivot their business models and strategies to stay relevant in the market. With unprecedented challenges emerging every day, strong leadership skills and humane approach to build superior business models is imperative. Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) Department of Entrepreneurship & Management in collaboration with Business Design Lab offers a unique action-learning Certificate program on ‘Business Model Innovation’ for Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Intrapreneurs Senior Design and Strategy Professionals.

This 30-hour certificate program aims to help participants identify opportunities to innovate their business model and conduct business experiments using Design Thinking Methods. The program has 2 Action Learning courses specially curated to enable business and venture leaders to handle these challenging times, which demand tremendous tinkering and innovation.

The program aims to enable participants to identify opportunities and design real-time experiments for discovering market needs and validate their riskiest assumptions.

It is critical for the Start-Up and SME Community to get immediate access to insights, guidance and management expertise at an affordable price. We have launched our inaugural batch at 50 per cent of the regular fees with an aim to assist these enterprises to initiate their business growth journey with support from experts and professionals. Program enrollment has started and is on a rolling basis. Participants are encouraged to submit their application for consideration. This high engagement, cohort-based program, has a maximum batch size of 20.

Underlining the relevance of this program in today’s context, Ajay Parasrampuria,Lead facilitator and Co-Founder Business Design Lab, said, “The COVID-19 global pandemic has caused all businesses to pause, relook and adapt to the “new normal”. Businesses are faced with greater challenges and constraints bringing many organisations to vulnerable stages in their business cycle. Over 54 per cent of startups (as per NASSCOM Survey) are looking to pivot their Business in order to survive. At the same time for the Indian economy to grow, we need 1,000 companies to grow and scale-up in the next few years. (McKinsey Report 2020). This program will help participants in reducing business innovation uncertainty and investment risk by designing and implementing smart experiments”.

Please visit http://em.iith.ac.in/bmi.html for more information on fees and the application process. The last date to apply is May 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .