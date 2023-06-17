IIT Madras Launches New Course in Electronic Systems | IIT Madras

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 AM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: IIT-Madras has launched an online Bachelor of Science program in Electronic Systems. IIT-Madras is breaking barriers by opening its doors to learners of all ages, regardless of their JEE Advanced scores. Let’s dive into the details! Unlike the traditional BTech programs, this new four-year online program is open to anyone who has completed Intermediate or its equivalent with Physics and Mathematics. This move is aimed at preparing professionals for the fast-emerging electronics manufacturing sector in India. Watch the video for more information.