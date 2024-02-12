IIT Madras Zanzibar invites applications for Data Science and AI programs

Due to overwhelming enthusiasm from the student community in India and abroad, the Institute is considering an increase in the number of seats for both programmes, the IIT-Madras said on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 04:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Zanzibar has called for applications for its second batch of students for admissions to BS in Data Science and AI, and MTech in Data Science and AI programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date to apply for the BS programme is April 15.

The screening test will be held on June 9.

The deadline to apply for the MTech programme is March 15.

For more details, visit the link https://www.iitmz.ac.in/IITMZST_Information_Brochure_2024_v1.1.pdf.