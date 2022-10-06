IITs working for better interface between Institute-Industry: IIT-Hyderabad Director

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

(A Post Doctoral fellow at IIT-H Dr G Praneeth is showing his work on NB-IoT on the institutes premises on Thursday) Prof BS Murty said 23 Indian Institutes of Technology institutes in India were working for a better interface between industries and the institutes.

Sangareddy: Director of Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) Prof BS Murty said 23 Indian Institutes of Technology institutes in India were working for a better interface between industries and the institutes. Unlike foreign institutes such as MIT where A majority of investments into the institutes come from the industry, Murty said there was not much of a relation between the industry and institutes in India.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an exhibition put up with innovations developed by faculty and students of IIT-H at the campus in Kandi of Sangareddy district on Thursday, the Director said only 10 per cent of investment was coming from industry to IITs in India while foreign institutes were getting over 33 percent of investments from industry.

With an objective to improve the relationship, he said the 23 IIT managements have constituted a steering committee that decided to put up an exhibition with the innovations of IITians. The exhibition was christened as IIvenTiv Technologies Exhibition.

Prof Murty said that the steering committee headed by IIT-Madras Chairman Pawan Goenka and IIT-H Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy had selected some 75 to 80 innovations from the 23 institutes that will be exhibited in IIT-Delhi on October 14 and 15. The Director said six such innovations were selected from IIT-Hyderabad as well.

As the innovation ideas needed funding and machinery for upscaling the production, Prof Murty said that they were going to display the innovations that were at the final stages of the research which can be produced on large scale.

With an aim to improve the understanding of the industry, Prof Murty said that they were also sending their students to industry for six months in the six semesters B-Tech instead of confining them to classrooms. He said that the result was tremendous as the IIT-Hians could set up 100 startups within the last decade which also created 1,000 jobs. He further said that the Startups could attract Rs 650 crore in investments. With better industry-institute relationships, Prof Murty said that they can improve it manifold in the coming years.

The Director said that they were going to launch B-Tech (Integrated Circuit Design and Technology) course this October with an intake of 30 students. He said that IIT-H is the first institute to introduce such a course in India.

Since the AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) is also aiming to encourage technical institutes in India to launch the course, the Director said that the AICTE has adopted the same curriculum the IIT-H designed for the course which the rest of the institutes would adopt.