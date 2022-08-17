IKEA Hyderabad fined Rs 6,000 for charging Rs 20 on carry bag

Published Date - 03:47 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy has penalised IKEA India in Hyderabad for charging the consumer for a carry bag.

Following a petition filed by Kevin Sukirthy stating that he was charged Rs 20 for their logo-printed carry bag after he made purchases worth Rs 1,071 in January 2020, the commission asked IKEA India to pay Rs 1,000 compensation to the consumer, deposit Rs 5000 in the Consumer Legal Aid Account as a token of creating awareness of The Consumer Protection Act, and return Rs 20 it had collected from him.

It further gave the direction that no payment is required for the supply of a carry bag.

“IKEA is not allowed to charge for carry bags, that too, when it contains a logo of the company, which certainly amounts to unfair trade practice on IKEA’s part,” the order stated.

The commission said that IKEA’s contention that it has displayed that plastic carry bags will be charged for at its entrance gate goes against the company, as the bags contain its logo.