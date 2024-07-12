Hyderabad: More substations planned in Rangareddy district to minimise power outages

According to sources, SPDCL Rangareddy zone chief engineer recently wrote a letter to the Rangareddy Collector urging him to allocate land for setting up 33/11 kv substations at 25 locations in the district

Hyderabad: In order to maintain continuous power supply and to minimize the power outage in the Rangareddy district, the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) will be setting up 33/11 kv substations in about 25 locations.

According to sources, SPDCL Rangareddy zone chief engineer recently wrote a letter to the Rangareddy Collector urging him to allocate land for setting up 33/11 kv substations at 25 locations in the district The company officials informed the collector that due to increase in domestic, commercial, industrial and High Tension(HT) loads in the district it has become necessary to set up new substations.

With the development and expansion of sectors under Rangareddy district, the power distribution network was also being expanded to cater to the increasing load, besides ensuring improved supply to residents of existing sectors, officials said, adding that the upcoming power substations would cater to the high-rises developed in the district.

“The existing 11kv feeders are long and cause frequent interruptions. Hence, it has become necessary to construct 33/11 kv substations to maintain quality and uninterrupted power supply to the existing and upcoming LT and HT consumers in the district,”the officials explained.

The power ramp-up by way of new power substations was aimed at decentralizing and distributing the existing load of substations, the officials said, adding that the move would ensure improved power supply to residents of the district..

The Spdcl has chalked out plans to construct 33/11 KV sub-stations at Cyberabad, Rajendra Nagar and Saroornagar circles.

Sources said the officials have identified locations at Botanical Gardens, Neknampur, Nallagandla Huda, Hafeezpet, Police 8th Battalion area, Manchirevula, P&T Colony(Himayatsagar), Bairagiguda(Himayatsagar), Om Nagar(Kismatpur), Sathamrai (Gaganpahad), Lakshmiguda housing board colony(Gaganpahad), Hashamabad (Bandlaguda), Regal Convention(Alinagar), HUDA Colony(Shamshabad Town), Padmavathi Colony(Shamshabad Town), Meeralam Park, RDO Office Rajendra Nagar, Kings Colony(Kattedan), Noornagar(Jalpally), Mohhammad Nagar, HMWS&SB(Fathullguda), Reddy Colony, Chaitanyanagar, Badangpet dumping yard and Mansoorabad Peddacheruvu to set up 33/11 kv substations.