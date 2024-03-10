Ileana D’Cruz drops adorable pictures with partner Michael Dolan

By ANI Published Date - 10 March 2024, 06:05 PM

Illeana

Mumbai: Actor Ileana D’Cruz, who has been enjoying motherhood since the birth of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, often shares glimpses of her happy family moments with fans. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures with her beau, Michael Dolan, with the caption, “Party animals (followed by a deer emoji).

In one picture, the ‘Barfi’ actress can be seen resting her face on her partner’s shoulder, both happily smiling for the camera.

In another picture, Ileana takes a selfie while her partner makes goofy expressions. Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1, last year, and revealed the name and news to her fans days later.

She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5, last year.

On the work front, Ileana recently starred in ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ opposite Randeep Hooda, released on Women’s Day, March 8.

The movie, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, also features Varun Sharma and Karan Kundrra in crucial roles. The film revolves around the issue of obsession with fair skin, portraying Ileana as a dark-complexioned girl facing challenges in marriage.