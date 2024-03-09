Illegal networks of ‘foreign job agents’ come to fore after Hyderabad man trapped in Ukraine conflict

Most agents are youngsters and allegedly part of international human trafficking rackets, and paid commissions on recruiting a candidate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 07:55 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The illegal networks of ‘foreign job agents’ once again come to fore following the incident of a Hyderabad man being trapped on pretext of a job in Russia and pushed to a war zone on the Ukraine border.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjedullah Khan said several agents operating illegally, have been sending youth from Telangana and other States to foreign countries after assuring high salaries, comfortable and safe working conditions. “On reaching the destinations, the victims realize being cheated and start appeals to the government to get back to India, which takes a long time,” he said.

Agents misinform the youth about the nature of work and collect huge amounts from them to send abroad. In a video circulated in social media platforms in the old city, a man is heard warning youth from believing the agents. “Don’t believe agents and land in trouble. Please know about the situation with those who are already working in that particular country and then decide,” he advises in the video.

Most agents are youngsters and allegedly part of international human trafficking rackets, and paid commissions on recruiting a candidate. The agents eye job aspirants interested in going abroad.

In 2023, there were cases where the youth were lured with job offers in Indonesia and later sent to undisclosed locations in Myanmar where they were forced to work with Chinese loan fraudsters. Similarly, there were cases where people were promised highly paid jobs in Japan, China, Canada and other countries and cheated. Cases of men and women landing in trouble over job frauds in Gulf countries are plenty.

An inspector who works with the Commissioner’s Task Force Hyderabad said regular raids are conducted on illegal agents in the city and cases booked. “To avoid police surveillance, the illegal agents are contacting the youth over social media platforms and not running offices. If information is provided to us we will verify and initiate action,” he said.

However, Amjedullah Khan said it is a big racket and only when some influential person interferes in the case action is initiated. “It is international fraud and requires a thorough investigation. Otherwise such cheating cases will continue,” he demanded.