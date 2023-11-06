I’m not dating Shubman Gill, says Sara

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:04 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

India’s latest batting sensation Shubman Gill, who is often in news for his brilliant batting performances, is also quite a paparazzi favourite for his rumoured relationships.

Gill sure is one of rumour mills’ favourite child, courtesy his appearances with young Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Though both the young ladies have been linked with the Indian cricketer for an extended period of time, neither Gill nor the ladies gave away any information about their relationship.

However, after being tight-lipped for quite a while now, Sara Ali Khan has finally confirmed that she is not dating Shubman. Candidly discussing the rumours for the first time, Sara dismissed them in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan as she appears on the show along with Ananya Panday.

In the sneak peak from the upcoming episode, Karan Johar can be seen asking Sara if she was dating Shubman, to which the actress quirkily replied “You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke pichey pada hai (The whole world is after the wrong Sara).”

Meanwhile, in her recent appearance, Sara Tendulkar was seen cheering for Shubman Gill in India’s match against Sri Lanka at Mumbai. Her reaction to the batter getting out eight runs short of his century has also gone viral on social media.

Sara Ali Khan’s comments from the show add to the rumours of Shubman dating the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara.

