IMA Telangana seeks extension of NEET internship eligibilty

In a letter addressed to Dr Mandaviya, the IMA Telangana requested for extension of NEET internship eligibility criteria till August 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana chapter, has urged the union Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to extend the internship eligibility criteria for MBBS students in Telangana, so that they can be eligible for the upcoming NEET PG 2023 for admission into PG medical and diploma courses.

In a letter addressed to Dr Mandaviya, the IMA Telangana requested for extension of NEET internship eligibility criteria till August 30, so that all the MBBS students in Telangana complete their internships and be eligible.

As per the notification, to be eligible for NEET PG, medical students must have completed their one-year internship on or before March 31. It was later extended to June 30, when the IMA Headquarters requested for extension.

Now, the IMA Telangana chapter has urged the union Health Minister to intervene and further extend the internship eligibility till August 20.

“While NBE criteria forces completion of the mandatory internship before a required time frame, practically many aspiring MBBS students yet have to complete their internship as per their local internship schedules. In our State, due to a delay in the announcement of results by Kaloji Health University, the internship of all the students extended to August 11. Due to this all students from Telangana will miss their opportunity to seek PG education as the NBE criteria notification dates do not synchronize with the dates of completion of their internes,” the IMA Telangana said.