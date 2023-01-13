Cut-off date for internship completion towards eligibility for NEET- PG 2023 extended

Hyderabad: In a relief to MBBS students who are preparing for NEET-PG 2023, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Friday revised the cut-off date for completion of their internships for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to June 30 from March 31.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday said that the NEET-PG-2023 will be conducted as notified earlier on March 5 through a computer based platform at various centres across the country.

The online applications for NEET-PG 2023 are currently available at https://natboard.edu.in or https://nbe.edu.in and the last date for submission is January 27.

MBBS students with any query can contact the NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login or NBEMS Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?p