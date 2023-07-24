IMD issues red alert for next three days in Telangana

According to IMD-Hyderabad advisory, the red alert is likely to cause massive water pooling on roads and low lying areas, traffic congestion, wet and slippery roads, will cause tree and electric poles to get uprooted

Hyderabad MET Centre has issued red alert for the next three-days between Wednesday and Friday for several districts. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Telangana: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad on Monday evening issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana for the next three days, till Friday, July 28.

While there is a heavy to very heavy rainfall (orange alert) warning on Tuesday, the Hyderabad MET Centre has issued red alert for the next three-days between Wednesday and Friday for several districts including Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

The heavy to very heavy rainfall alert (orange alert) was issued for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nalgonda, , Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Mahabubnagar.

Interacting with news persons on Tuesday, Director, IMD-Hyderabad, Nagaratna said that Telangana is likely to receive widespread rain over most of the places in the next 4 to 5 days.

“At present, the weather situations indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and its adjoining areas and this upper air circulation is likely to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours. This is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level,” she said.

According to IMD-Hyderabad advisory, the red alert is likely to cause massive water pooling on roads and low lying areas, traffic congestion, wet and slippery roads, will cause tree and electric poles to get uprooted, could also create electricity, water and other social disturbances for few hours, apart from drainage clogging.

