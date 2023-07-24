Telangana govt okays major health care projects in three districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday gave a green signal for three major health care projects in the districts, to be established with a total cost of Rs 70 crore.

The health care projects include a 100-bedded Area Hospital at Thorrur, Mahabubabad, nursing college at Sathupalli, Khammam and a 30-bedded Community Health Centre (CHC) at Ellanthakunta, Rajanna Sircilla district.

Out of the Rs 70 crore, the State government has accorded an administrative sanction of Rs 36 crore for the development of 100-bedded Area Hospital, Rs 25 crore to establish Government Nursing College and Rs 9 crore for the CHC at Ellanthakunta in Sircilla.

The Government nursing college will start the four-year B.Sc Nursing degree course with an intake capacity of 60 seats, subject to receiving affiliations from Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi.

All the three projects will be implemented by Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).

State Health Minister, T Harish Rao thanked Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving a nod to the Area Hospital, Nursing College and the CHC. “In tune to the futuristic vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao towards Arogya Telangana, I am delighted that three major initiatives will be taken-up in the coming days,” he said.