IMD issues yellow alert for districts in TS, forecasts light to moderate rains in Hyderabad this week

The forecast by weather department looks at the minimum temperature in Hyderabad going down to 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature dipping to around 28 degrees C in the coming week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

On Sunday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Denizens woke up to pleasant weather on Sunday as heavy rains appeared to have taken a break though the city remained draped in clouds, with occasional drizzles.

However, yellow and orange alerts indicating heavy rains have been issued to the city, according to the zone-wise forecast by Indian Meteorological Department- Hyderabad (IMD-H).

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius. The forecast by weather department looks at the minimum temperature in the city going down to 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature dipping to around 28 degrees C in the coming week.

In a weather forecast on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department- Hyderabad (IMD-H) said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in Hyderabad and at many places over Telangana for the rest of the week.

Further, heavy rain is expected to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi districts of Telangana.

IMD issued a yellow alert, warning heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon in the next 48 hours.

