| Imd Predicts Heavy Rains For Parts Of Ap For Next Five Days

IMD predicts heavy rains for parts of AP for next five days

Heavy to very heavy rains is likely in parts of North Coastal AP (NCAP), South Coastal AP (SCAP), Rayalaseema and Yanam from Monday to Wednesday, along with lightning and thunderstorms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:55 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Amaravati: The Meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, said an official on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rains is likely in parts of North Coastal AP (NCAP), South Coastal AP (SCAP), Rayalaseema and Yanam from Monday to Wednesday, along with lightning and thunderstorms.

On Thursday and Friday, parts of NCAP and Yanam are likely to witness heavy rains, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, said the official from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre in a press release.

According to the Met department, the cyclonic circulation over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over the northwest area of the same sea and vicinity. It is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting towards the southwest direction with height.

Under the influence of this weather system, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, the official added.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: Elephant goes on rampage on highway in Parvathipuram