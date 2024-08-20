| Importance Of Adr Discussed At First Ever International Mediation Conclave Held In Hyderabad

The four-day event recently organised by Mahindra University’s School of Law, Lex Erudites and Grayspace Law & Policy Consulting aimed to widen the appreciation of mediation as a powerful tool for conflict resolution.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 08:09 PM

Hyderabad: In the first-ever international mediation conclave held in Hyderabad, global legal experts and professors of law shed light on the increasingly important role of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) in a global landscape.

The four-day event recently organised by Mahindra University’s School of Law, Lex Erudites and Grayspace Law & Policy Consulting aimed to widen the appreciation of mediation as a powerful tool for conflict resolution and provide a platform for knowledge sharing and skill development.

In his address, Cairo Economic Affairs Court Chief Judge and Global Mediation Panel, Office of the Ombudsman for UN Funds and Programmes, United Nations, Mediator, Dr. Sherif Elnegahny focused on the intricate concept of multiple courts and emphasized that proper training in conflict resolution was crucial.

Dr. Bryan Clark, Professor of Law & Civil Justice at Newcastle University, UK, led the workshop on the importance of mediation education for young lawyers with an international perspective.

Supreme Court of India advocate Santhaan Krishnan spoke about the court systems during the post-Industrial era, a time when the courts were primarily burdened with resolving an overwhelming number of cases. MU School of Law Dean Dr. Balakista Reddy said judicial settlement has travelled from institutional mechanisms to ADR and online dispute resolution.