Importance of extensive research on antibiotics stressed

A total of 270 professors, research scholars, and postgraduate students are participating in the conference, with 33 oral presentations and 133 poster presentations scheduled over the three days, according to Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director, of NIT Warangal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hanamkonda: The Department of Chemistry at NIT Warangal is organizing an international conference on “Organic and Medicinal Chemistry-2023 (ICOMC-2023)” from June 28 to 30 in honour of the superannuation of Prof V Rajeswar Rao. The conference brings together distinguished scientists and professors from India and abroad who will deliver lectures on their research topics.

During the conference on Wednesday, Nobel laureate Prof Ada Yonath from Israel presented an online lecture focusing on “Next Generation Antibiotics” and emphasized the importance of this conference in fostering new ideas in Organic and Medicinal Chemistry.

Prof D Basavaiah from Hyderabad Central University, the keynote speaker, delivered a lecture on the “39-year-old Baylis-Hilman Reaction and Experiences.”

Prof Mahesh Lakshman from the US and Prof. Roderick Bates also spoke.