WWE: Traffic restrictions at Gachibowli between 1 pm and 11 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: In view of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Superstar Spectacle event being organised at Gachibowli indoor stadium on Friday evening, traffic restrictions will be in force on the Gachibowli to Hyderabad Central University (HCU) road between 1 pm and 11 pm, Cyberabad Police in a traffic advisory on Friday said.

As a result of the restrictions, motorists traveling from: Gachibowli Junction towards HCU are requested to take the Kondapur route and those travelling from Nallagandla to Gachibowli Junction are requested to take Masjid Banda – Kondapur – Botanical Garden route.