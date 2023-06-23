Three-day international conference begins at NIT Warangal

Dept of Mechanical Engineering is conducting a three-day international conference on "Mechanical Engineering: Researches and Evolutionary Challenges"

08:08 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hanamkonda: NIT Warangal Director, Prof Bidhyadhar Subudhi emphasized the need for research that caters to societal concerns and delivers prompt solutions, and urged young scholars to focus on need-based and product-oriented research, highlighting the profound impact it can have on national development.

Speaking at the inaugural session here on Friday, Prof Subudhi also encouraged participants to engage in interdisciplinary and collaborative research to meet evolving challenges effectively. Director of ARCI Hyderabad, Dr Tata Narasinga Rao, who was the chief guest, also underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in solving significant engineering problems affecting society.

Prof K Madhu Murthy urged researchers to embrace a spirit of collaboration and knowledge-sharing to foster innovation and collectively tackle the challenges faced in the field. Recognizing the pivotal role of mechanical engineering in shaping the modern world, he observed that advancements across various domains would give rise to new questions and, in turn, creates fresh opportunities within the field.

Prof. Murthy further announced that the conference had received an overwhelming response, with over 300 research papers submitted by enthusiastic scholars eager to contribute to the field of mechanical engineering. Prof V Suresh Babu, Dr Raghavendra Gujjala, Prof Satish Ben, Dr Ismail Syed, Dr Ch Sampath Kumar, Dr Venkatesh G, and Dr Thamarai Selvan were present at the event.