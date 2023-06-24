Swachhta campaign organised at NIT Warangal

Swachhta campaign witnessed the participation of approximately 300 volunteers organised at NIT Warangal.

Hanamkonda: NIT Warangal, conducted a Swachhta campaign here on Saturday. It witnessed the participation of approximately 300 volunteers who were divided into four groups, each assigned to different areas for the cleaning drive. Every volunteer actively contributed to the campaign for a dedicated two-hour period.

On this occasion, Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, emphasized the significance of maintaining cleanliness and expressed the institute’s commitment to providing a high-quality environment for all stakeholders.

He highlighted the expansion of the cleaning drive to cover larger areas and announced that similar campaigns would be organized every month. The Director stressed the importance of sensitizing all members of the institution to utilize dustbins for waste disposal and reduce the use of single-use plastic.

In addition to the cleaning activities, the volunteers took a pledge to maintain a clean environment and dedicate at least 100 hours per year to cleanliness initiatives. Following the two-hour drive, the engineering maintenance unit continued the Swachhta campaign throughout the day.