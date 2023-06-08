Telangana: Departmental Test examinations from June 15 to 24

Published Date - 06:20 AM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission has informed the candidates that the Departmental Test examinations of May 2023 session are scheduled from June 15 to 24 on CBT mode for objective exam except for Survey and language test which is descriptive exam to be conducted in nine district head quarters of the State including Hyderabad clubbed with Ranga Reddy covered under HMDA jurisdiction.

The candidates can download the hall ticket from the Commission’s official website ‘www.tspsc.gov.in‘ from 5 pm onwards on June 9. The candidates were advised to preserve hall tickets carefully for future need as duplicate hall tickets will not be issued. Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the hall ticket, can contact the help desk (040-22445566).