TSPSC exam paper sold to students in coaching centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: The electricity divisional engineer Ramesh, who was arrested in the TSPSC exam paper leak case had allegedly provided question papers to several candidates and collected a huge amount from them.

The police in their remand report mentioned that Ramesh who ran a coaching centre in Warangal had sold the question paper to around 20 persons who again handed it over to some others.

The SIT officials are now probing the role of Ramesh in-depth and obtaining details of all the candidates who have taken coaching at his institute.

