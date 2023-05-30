CM KCR set to complete record 9 years in office

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to achieve a remarkable feat by becoming the longest-serving Telugu Chief Minister, serving uninterruptedly for nine years on June 2, 2023

Hyderabad: June 2 marks a momentous occasion for Telangana as the State celebrates its 10th Formation Day. Adding to the significance, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to achieve a remarkable feat by becoming the longest-serving Telugu Chief Minister, serving uninterruptedly for nine years on June 2, 2023.

This record-breaking accomplishment surpasses the tenure of any previous Telugu Chief Minister, even during the Hyderabad State and erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, with numerous surveys predicting a resounding victory for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is on the brink of setting another record by becoming Chief Minister for three consecutive terms, a first in South India.

Reflecting on the historical context, Tanguturi Prakasam served as the Chief Minister of the Madras Presidency for 10 months during the days of the Madras Presidency. Following the formation of united Andhra Pradesh, the first Chief Minister, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, held office for three years.

Former Chief Ministers Kasu Brahmananda Reddy served for 7.7 years, Chandrababu Naidu for 8.3 years and YS Rajasekhara Reddy for 5.3 years. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who assumed office on June 2, 2014, will complete nine years in office on June 2, 2023.

Rao is also on the verge of surpassing another milestone. In South India, Kumaraswami Kamaraj holds the record for the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madras State, serving uninterruptedly for 9.5 years from April 13, 1954, to October 2, 1963. Considering the upcoming State Assembly elections in December this year, if there are no early elections and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao completes his full term, he will achieve 9.7 uninterrupted years of service.

Notably, in the 58-year history of united Andhra Pradesh, no party has been elected to power for three consecutive terms. With the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) having high chances of scoring a hat-trick in the next Assembly elections, a new record is likely to be set.

In the context of South India, the Congress party was elected to power in Karnataka in 1952, 1957, 1962, and 1967. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, it secured victories in 1952, 1957, and 1962. However, the circumstances were different as there was no strong opposition party at the time. The Congress party had gained people’s confidence for leading India’s Independence.

In the current political scenario, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s emergence as an undisputed and influential leader is unparalleled. Kasu Brahmananda Reddy and YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as Chief Ministers, represented national parties and were appointed by the Congress party high command.

In contrast, in 2001, Chandrashekhar Rao founded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with the sole aim of achieving statehood for Telangana and promising irrigation water, jobs and sufficient funds for developmental activities. Despite facing numerous challenges, Telangana achieved statehood on June 2, 2014.

Under Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, Telangana has witnessed rapid development across all sectors. The State has transformed from a drought-prone region to the second-largest paddy producer in the country. Notably, the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, the largest of its kind globally, was successfully completed in the State. Telangana stands as the only State providing 24-hour free power and water supply to farmers. Telangana has emerged as a role model for other States, leading in terms of per capita income. Welfare programs such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dharani portal, KCR Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi, and Dalit Bandhu have received appreciation from leaders across party lines.