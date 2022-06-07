Imran Khan carried out ‘suicide bombings’ throughout Pakistan: Former Pak PM

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan accountable for breaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal as he called his faulty decisions ‘suicide bombings’ on Pakistan.

“PTI carried out suicide bombings throughout the country. The decisions they made in the last month, as well as the manner in which they breached the IMF deal and the savagery with which they did so, were acts of suicide attacks against the country,” PML-N tweeted, citing Abbasi.

Blaming the PTI Chief for the financial mess, former Prime Minister Abbassi said that he has broken promises towards the nation as he has put the country in the doldrums due to his corrupt practices while he urged the Pakistani community to solve the crisis without fearing anyone, lambasting at Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused the former PTI government previously of destroying the energy sector of the country while he blamed the Imran Khan’s government for its incompetence and neglect in the energy sector.

Despite several attempts to block the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Imran Khan became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in Pakistan’s history.

The voting took place after midnight in which as many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent.

The ouster took place after a high political drama in the National Assembly with the Supreme Court overturning the decision of the Deputy Speaker to reject the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the ruling PTI-led coalition.