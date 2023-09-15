In 3 yrs, Gujarat records over 3,400 fatalities in hit-and-run accidents

| In 3 Yrs Gujarat Records Over 3400 Fatalities In Hit And Run Accidents

By IANS Published Date - 01:22 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Gandhinagar: In the last three years, more than 3,400 people have died and over 2,700 injured in hit-and-run accidents in Gujarat, according to data presented in the state Assembly.

A hit-and-run incident involves causing a collision and then fleeing the scene, leaving victims without assistance.

According to official figures presented in the legislative body, Gujarat witnessed a total of 4,860 hit-and-run cases, this included 1,499 cases in 2020-21, 1,591 in 2021-22, and 1,770 in 2022-23.

These 4,860 collisions resulted in the loss of 3,449 lives, with Ahmedabad district accounting for 329 deaths.

Additionally, 2,720 individuals suffered injuries as a consequence of these accidents.

Examining the data further, it becomes evident that the number of fatalities has been steadily increasing over the years.

In 2020-21, 1,069 individuals lost their lives, while 1,158 fatalities were reported in 2021-22, and 1,222 in 2022-23, underscoring a worrying trend of rising fatal road accidents.

The state government, in response to this alarming situation, outlined various measures aimed at curbing hit-and-run cases.

These initiatives include organising programs to raise awareness about traffic safety at regular intervals; setting speed limits through official notifications; identifying and penalising speed violators using speed guns; and conducting special operations to apprehend culprits involved in such incidents.

Furthermore, the state government informed the Assembly about the formation of joint enforcement teams comprised of police, municipal corporation, and Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials in urban areas.

These teams are tasked with patrolling and enforcing traffic laws in accordance with directives from the High Court, with the aim of improving road safety and reducing hit-and-run incidents in Gujarat.