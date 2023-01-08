TSRTC to launch in-house packaged drinking water bottle ‘ZIVA’ on Monday

The corporation with a tagline 'Spring of Life' will initially introduce one-litre water bottles from tomorrow and soon make available 250 ml bottles and half-litre bottles

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be launching its in-house packaged drinking water bottle ‘ZIVA’ on Monday. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will launch the water bottles at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in the presence of TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar.

The corporation with a tagline ‘Spring of Life’ will initially introduce one-litre water bottles from tomorrow and soon make available 250 ml bottles and half-litre bottles. These water bottles will be provided free of cost to passengers of RTC AC buses and put for sale in the stalls in the bus stands.

Also, the TSRTC will be launching its Wi-Fi enabled AC mini-buses on Monday at Cyber Towers, Hitec City. These services will be operated from Wave Rock, GAR and DLF to Raidurgam Metro.