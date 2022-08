Inauguration of extended flyover at Chandrayangutta postponed

Published Date - 02:09 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: The inauguration of the extended flyover at Chandrayangutta that slated to be held on Tuesday has been postponed. According to the officials, the flyover with extended parts is now expected to be inaugurated on August 27.

The existing Chandrayangutta flyover was of 400 metres, and another 674 metres have been added. The total length of the facility, now a four-lane bi-directional flyover with a width of 16.6 metres, is now 1.07 km.