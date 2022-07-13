Incessant rains inundate low-lying areas in erstwhile Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:48 AM, Wed - 13 July 22

Warangal: With the incessant rains battering many parts of erstwhile Warangal district, streams and rivulets are overflowing, and road connectivity for many villages was cut off in the Agency area.

Low-lying areas were inundated causing hardships to the people living those areas. The River Godavari is swelling hour by hour. The water level at the Perur of Wazeedu mandal was at 52.02 metres around 10 am on Wednesday.

The water level at the Lakshmi Barrage (Medigadda) was at 99.10 metres against the FRL of 100.00 meteres at 9 am. While inflows into the barrage was 13,15,430 cusecs, outflows through 85 flood gates was also the same. Meanwhile, Sammakka Sagar (Tupakulagudem) Barrage was 14,70,000 cusecs of water, the same amount of water was getting released through all the 59 gates at 9 am.

Saraswathi Barrage (Annaram) in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally was receiving 9,52,618 cusecs inflows ( Godavari: 8,86,723 cusecs and Manair river: 65,895 cusecs) and the same amount water was getting released downstream of the river through 66 gates.

Coal production was halted in the opencast projects (OCP) mines at Bhupalpally. Meanwhile, the officials are taking steps to shift the people living in the low-lying areas to the relief centres. They are also taking steps to supply medicines to the patients at the villages.

Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya has inspected the flood situation of the Dayyala vaagu in Govindaraopet mandal and Guddelugulapally, Pushkar Ghat at Mangapet in Mangapet mandal in the district.

One of the most sought after tourist spots in the State, Laknavaram Lake has filled to the brim, and the water is overflowing from the weirs since Tuesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .