Include 40 castes in OBC category: Zaheerabad MP urges Centre

Patil said that the request for the inclusion of these 40 castes in the OBC category was pending for over 20 years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:46 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil has appealed to the union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the chairman of the National Commission for the Backward Classes to include 40 castes in Telangana under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) group.

Patil said that the request for the inclusion of these 40 castes in the OBC category was pending for over 20 years. He also requested the union Ministry of the Social Justice and National Commission for Backward Classes to hold a public hearing.

The delay in the inclusion was causing great injustice to the Lingayat Community and other communities from the State, he said.