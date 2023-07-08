India’s first elevated cross taxiway to be inaugurated at IGI Airport on July 13

New Delhi: A 2.1 km long dual lane Elevated Cross Taxiway will be inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on July 13.

Informing about India’s first elevated cross taxiway Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT) with roads passing below it, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, “It will connect the Northern and Southern airfields on the eastern side of the airport and will save around seven to 20 minutes of passengers depending upon factors like directions of aircraft landing.” According to officials, the purpose of the Elevated Cross Taxiway is to reduce taxiing distances for aircraft, reduce aircraft emissions and save natural resources such as ATF, and enhance operational efficiency.

Further, the taxiway is expected to optimiwe taxiing routes and aircraft operations, resulting in a reduction of approximately 55,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum. It will help to achieve a “Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport” by 2030, a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakara Rao, deputy MD of GMR Group, said, “This historic feat is a testimonial to DIAL’s commitment to creating environmentally sustainable architecture and becoming a ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport’ by 2030. With Eastern Cross Taxiway, the Delhi Airport has become India’s first Airport to have an elevated taxiway in the country, which will not only enhance passenger experience but also make Delhi Airport future-ready.” The ECT will also help enhance the passenger experience, as they will remain inside a plane for a shorter duration after landing or during take-off. The distance that an aircraft needs to cover, after landing on the third runway and going to T1, will be reduced to 2 kms from the present 9 kms.

The dual-lane elevated Code F taxiways are capable of handling large aircraft and wide-body jets such as A380, 8777, and B747-8. It allows the safe and simultaneous passage of two big aircraft, an official statement said.

The ECT is being constructed as part of expansion works, under which IGI Airport will also get a new fourth runway, a bigger and integrated Terminal 1, a newly expanded T1 apron for aircraft parking, several new taxiways, and landside developments alongside a host of technological enhancements.

He added, “It also enhances the efficiency of the operations. Any infrastructure development is the development of the country. On July 13th fourth runway and taxiway will be inaugurated by the Minister of Civil Aviation.”