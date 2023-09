Income Tax beat MP Colts by 98 runs in HCA A Division league match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Paras Raj

Hyderabad: Income Tax’ B Sandeep hit a 100 while P Gaurav Reddy scored 92 as their side defeated MP Colts by 98 runs in the HCA A Division T20 league-cum-knockout match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In another match, Paraj Raj hit 104 as Emerging XI Senor downed Ensconse by 16 runs.

Brief Scores: A Division T20 league-cum-knockout:

SBI 186/6 in 20 overs (Danny Derek Prince 56, B Sumanth 39no) bt Evergreen 119 in 15 overs (Ishaan Sharma 55, Mayank Gupta 35; Danny D Prince 4/24); Continental 65 in 18 overs (Ajay Yadav 3/6) lost to Cambridge XI 66/1 in 7.1 overs (B Vikram 32); UBI 145/9 in 50 overs (Neeraj Bist 32) bt Combined District 71 in 15.4 overs (Nitin Sai Yadav 3/11, Amol Shinde 3/08); SCRSA 190 in 20 overs (RA Vishwanath 57; P Saaket Sai Ram 4/29) bt Central Excise 101 in 17.1 overs (TP Anirudh 37); India Cements 116/8 in 20 overs (M Samhith Reddy 46; Shaunak Kulkarni 3/17) lost to Jai Hanuman 118/6 in 18 overs (T Santosh Goud 3/25); EMCC 124/6 in 20 overs (CP Venkatesh 59; Harshith D 3/27) lost to Budding Star 126/1 in 15 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 53no); Sporting XI 138 in 18.3 overs (Sagar Chaurasia 50) bt Gemini Friends 119/8 in 20 overs ; Deccan Chronicle 183/6 in 20 overs (M Pratyush 54; K Sriharsha 3/36) bt Hyderabad Bottling 157/9 in 20 overs (Prateek Pawar 66, C Tarun 4/28); AOC 109/9 in 20 overs (Shashank Varma 4/9) lost to Emerging XI Sr ‘B’110/4 in 15.1 overs (Noman Ahmed 40); Income Tax 219/3 in 20 overs (B Sandeep 100, P Gaurav Reddy 92) bt MP Colts 121 in 18.3 overs (S Venkat Karthik 34, A Tarun Rajan 3/21); Emerging XI Sr ‘A’ 169/4 in 20 overs (Paras Raj 104; Neel Chakravarthy 3/27) bt Ensconse 153/6 in 20 overs (Mohd Umar 53); BDL 138/6 in 20 overs (K Jaidev Goud 38) bt R Dayanand 136 in 19.5 overs (Surya Teja 50).

C Division one-day league: Gunrock CC 111 in 28 overs (Sampath M 5/29) bt Bharat CC 74 in 22.1 overs (M Ram Charan 4/18); Raju CA 289/9 in 50 overs (Bharath Reddy 79; Mohd Ikhlas 3/37) bt RR District 106 in 33.4 overs (Sai 4/23).

