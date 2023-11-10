Incompetent Congress responsible for backwardness of BCs in independent India: KTR

Published Date - 11:08 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao lambasted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, holding the Congress responsible for the lack of development of Backward Classes (BCs) in India even 75 years after independence. He dismissed the Congress party’s BC Declaration, stating that people will not buy into its false promises.

Taking to social media platform X, the Minister drew a sharp comparison between the governance models of Karnataka and Telangana, asserting that while Karnataka suffered under a “5 hours power failure model,” Telangana thrived with a “24 hours power-full model.” He reminded that the Congress government in Karnataka was facing strong opposition from people in less than six months after assuming power, against the strong support enjoyed by the TRS in Telangana – from Adilabad to Alampur, even after 10 years of rule.

Rama Rao said the Karnataka Congress which failed to provide electricity to its farmers even for five hours, is not capable to deliver its five guarantees made to its people. “You are unable to provide at least ration in your State. Who will believe you Telangana and release declarations,” he posted. He stated that unlike the innocent people of Karnataka who believed in the Congress party’s false promises, the wise people of Telangana are not ready to trust the Congress and get fooled.

He contended that if the elections are held again in Karnataka now, the people are ready to shunt out the failed Congress government. “They (people) will teach you a fitting lesson for betraying their trust,” he added.