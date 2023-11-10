Kavitha slams Siddaramaiah, Revanth Reddy on BC declaration

The BRS MLC said while Siddaramaiah is accustomed to make false promises in the election manifesto, CM KCR has a history of delivering on promises and also implementing programmes beyond the manifesto.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: In a strong rebuttal to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reported remarks against his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao, BRS MLC K Kavitha stated that the Karnataka Chief Minister had no moral right to criticise the latter. She said while Siddaramaiah is accustomed to make false promises in the election manifesto, Chandrashekhar Rao has a history of delivering on promises and also implementing programmes beyond the manifesto.

Speaking to the mediapersons at the BRS party office in Nizamabad, Kavitha ridiculed Siddaramaiah’s announcement of a Backward Classes (BC) Declaration at Kamareddy, especially given the Congress party’s failure to conduct a BC census, despite ruling the country for decades. She pointed out the irony that Siddaramaiah released the BC declaration in erstwhile Nizamabad district where the Congress did not give even a single ticket to a BC candidate, compared to four BC candidates during the 2018 elections.

The BRS MLC reiterated Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s commitment to socio-economic development of the BCs by respecting their sentiments. She said the BRS government had spent around Rs 45,000 crore for BC welfare since the State formation.