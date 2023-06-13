Increase in vehicle pollution test and certificate rates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders increasing the fee for testing and issuing pollution under control (PUC) certificates for vehicles.

The Transport Department officials had earlier proposed for increasing the fee for testing and issuing of the PUC certificates as the rates of vehicular pollution testing were fixed about seven years ago. In view of increased cost of investment, salaries and maintenance costs, the Transport wing had requested the government to revise the testing rates.

The new fee for testing and pollution certificates is:

Category Fee

Petrol two wheelers Rs.50

Petrol three wheelers Rs.60

Petrol four-wheelers Rs.75

Diesel four-wheelers Rs.100

Diesel any category Rs.100