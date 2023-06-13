Increase in vehicle pollution test and certificate rates

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023
The Telangana government has issued orders increasing the fee for testing and issuing pollution under control certificates for vehicles.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 13 June 23
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders increasing the fee for testing and issuing pollution under control (PUC) certificates for vehicles.

The Transport Department officials had earlier proposed for increasing the fee for testing and issuing of the PUC certificates as the rates of vehicular pollution testing were fixed about seven years ago. In view of increased cost of investment, salaries and maintenance costs, the Transport wing had requested the government to revise the testing rates.

The new fee for testing and pollution certificates is:

Category                                                                     Fee

Petrol two wheelers                                                Rs.50

Petrol three wheelers                                             Rs.60

Petrol four-wheelers                                               Rs.75

Diesel four-wheelers                                              Rs.100

Diesel any category                                                Rs.100

