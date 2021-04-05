Increase paddy purchasing centers in Warangal: Ministers to officials

Officials directed to make sure Covid norms are followed at procurement centers and increase the capacity of warehouses according to high yield this season

Warangal Urban/Rural: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayarkar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod directed the authorities concerned to increase the number of paddy procurement centers as the yield would be high compared to the last season in both Warangal Urban and Rural district.

The Ministers were speaking at a review meeting over paddy procurement for Yasangi season and steps to check the spread of Covid-19 in Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural district at Hotel Haritha in Hanamkonda on Monday. Addressing the meeting, Minister Rao said that the State government had got a bank guarantee of Rs 20,000 crore in order to purchase the paddy to help the farmers due to Covid-19.

“As in the past, we are buying through centers of the IKP, PACS, Marketing, ODCMS, and DCCB,” the Minister said and added that more purchasing centers should be set up this time and increase the capacity of warehouses and avoid troubles. He also instructed the officials to set up tents, make masks and sanitisers available for the farmers coming to paddy purchasing centres.

“Farmers should be issued tokens before coming to purchasing centers in order to avoid inconvenience. They should be asked to dry and clean the paddy grain so that the moisture content would be less,” he said. Both the Ministers directed the officials to encourage the farmers to go for oil palm cultivation.

Warangal Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said that they were expecting 2.13 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy from the district in this Yasangi season. “The area under paddy cultivation has been increased by 9,500 acres compared to Vaanakalam season,” he said and added that 105 paddy procurement centers would be set up in the district.

Warangal Rural Collector M Haritha said that they were expecting 3,24,322 MTs of paddy in the Warangal Rural district as the paddy was cultivated in 1,31,656 acres. Both the Collectors have also explained the measures being taken to check the spread of the Covid-19 and provide treatment to the Covid-19 patients.

“We are going to set up a Covid care center with a capacity of 140 beds soon,” Collector Rajeev Gandhi said adding that 440 beds with oxygen are available at the MGM Hospital for the Covid patients. “Covid tests are being conducted at 32 facilities, while the vaccination is being done at 54 centres in Warangal Urban district,” Collector added.

Earlier, both the Ministers, local MPs, MLAs, MLC and officials laid a wreath at the portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary and remembered his services.

