Increasing prices, lack of availability of urea worries paddy farmers in Warangal

Farmers are complaining that they are not able to get enough stock of urea in the market and those available were sold at higher prices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 08:45 PM

Warangal: Increasing prices and lack of availability of urea are worrying paddy farmers in the district.

Farmers are complaining that they are not able to get enough stock of urea in the market and those available were sold at higher prices. Some cooperative bodies involved in the distribution of fertilizers have been blamed for insisting on unrealistic conditions. Although urea, potash and complex fertilizer like factamfos are the key fertilizers used by paddy farmers, the unavailability of urea was causing them worries.

Warangal Fertilizer Dealers Association president Nagurla Venkateshwarlu too admitted that there was shortage of urea in the district and that farmers were finding it difficult to get urea. “We are getting reports that in many places in the district that farmers are finding it difficult in getting urea. We have brought to the notice of the Agriculture department officials,”he said.

However, district agriculture officials are claiming that there was no shortage of urea or other fertilizers in the district . “We have sufficient stock for the Yasangi. We have not come across any report of shortage of fertilizers,”an agriculture official stated.