Sufficient stocks of fertilizers available in erstwhile Adilabad: Officials

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 08:36 PM

Adilabad: Agriculture officials said sufficient stocks of fertilizers were kept available at retailers and primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) to be sold to farmers for ongoing Yasangi season in erstwhile Adilabad district.

They stated that 3,477 metric tonnes of urea was available in Adilabad, while 11,541 metric tonnes of urea was ready to be sold to farmers in Mancherial. A total of 3,830 metric tonnes of urea and 7,153 metric tonnes of urea were dispatched to retailers and PACS in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts, respectively.

According to information provided by the authorities, 9,543 metric tonnes of urea was consumed in Yasangi season-2022 in Adilabad district, while 6,437 metric tonnes of the chemical was used in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in the same period. As many as 17,095 and 30,054 metric tonnes of urea were sold in Mancherial and Nirmal districts in the Yasangi season of 2022, respectively.